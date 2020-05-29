Coronavirus India lockdown Day 66 live updates | One more COVID-19 death in Kerala; India's toll crosses 4,700

India is developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, and will begin testing it in October, according to the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government. He said that pre-clinical studies are likely to be completed by that period, following which it is likely to move on to human trials.

The COVID-19 situation in the country continues to be grave, with the national capital registering over 1,000 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time. As many as 1,024 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 16,281.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | USA

U.S. records 1,297 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,01,573 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 17,20,613 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 p.m. - AFP

8.30 am | Kottayam, Kerala

One more COVID-19 death in Kerala

Kerala recorded its eighth COVID-19 death on Friday morning when a 65-year-old man, who was in critical condition at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Kottayam, died.



The deceased has been identified as Joshy, a native of Perumthuruthy in Thiruvalla. He returned from Abu Dhabi on May 11, and was admitted to the Pathanamthitta District Hospital on May 18 after being tested positive for COVID-19.



According to health officials, Joshy was shifted to the GMC in Kottayam on May 26 after his condition deteriorated. The person had comorbidities including acute diabetes.



The funeral service will be held later in the day in accordance with the WHO protocol under the directions of trained personnel of the Health Department.

8 am | Karnataka

No more COVID-19 test for asymptomatic travellers

Two days after issuing a circular permitting home quarantine of international and inter-State travellers after seven days of institutional quarantine, Karnataka has now also done away with the previously mandatory COVID-19 test for asymptomatic individuals.

Stating that the new guidelines were based on recommendations from the State’s COVID expert committee, Mr. Akhtar said, “There is not enough space in hotels and as more and more travellers are coming in, it may lead to overcrowding.”