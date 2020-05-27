Coronavirus update | Why is India pushing ahead with Hydroxychloroquine? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The Indian Council for Medical Research said on May 26 that no major side-effects of Hydroxychloroquine have been found in studies in India and its use should be continued in preventive treatment for COVID-19. This all comes in the backdrop of the World Health Organization (WHO) suspending the testing of the drug in COVID-19 patients temporarily in its global study following safety concerns. Why is India pushing ahead with the drug and what are the kinds of trials it is running to test its efficacy?

Guests: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

