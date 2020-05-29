Kerala

Gulf returnees stranded on Kannur-Kasaragod border

Authorities not informed of their arrival, says ADM

A group of 18 expatriates who returned from Kuwait were stranded in the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling for more than four hours on the Kannur-Kasaragod border on their way from the Nedumbassery airport on Thursday.

They arrived at the airport on Wednesday night and boarded the KSRTC bus to Kasaragod. However, on nearing the Kalikadavu check-post on the Kannur-Kasaragod border in the afternoon, they were stopped. They were informed that they would be allowed entry only after a medical examination and necessary arrangements were made to quarantine them at their respective places.

The delay left the passengers fuming even as many complained of not having proper food since their arrival in the country.

However, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) N. Devidas said there was no information about their arrival.

He added that usually a medical team is deputed to make necessary arrangements to conduct tests and ensure quarantine facilities for those arriving in the district. In the absence of such information most of the available medical staff were deputed for the ongoing school examination.

As the authorities had to bring medical staff and arrange facilities to quarantine the returnees, they were advised to wait, he said, adding that they would be placed in home quarantine and, if necessary, government quarantine after online registration.

