COVID 19 | Bengal Minister Sujit Bose, wife, domestic help test positive

West Bengal's Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Mr. Bose, who is Trinamool Congress MLA from Bidhannagar, his wife and domestic help have also tested positive for the contagious viral infection. All the three have been put under home quarantine.

On Thursday, 344 cases were recorded, which is highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the disease. The total number of the cases in the State has increased to 4,536. The number of active ones is 2,573. Six deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, three from Kolkata and three from the districts.

The number of fatalities due to the pandemic stands at 223, and in 72 other cases co-morbidities was the reason for the death, according to the State government The total number of deaths stand at 295.

Over the past few days, cases have been recorded from most of the districts of the State. In the past 24 hours, cases were reported from 16 of the 22 districts, including Kolkata. The city recorded 87 cases followed by Howrah with 55 and North 24 Parganas 49. About 9,000 samples are being tested a day and the total number has increased to 1.75 lakh.

The State government has asked the migrant workers arriving by train to remain in home quarantine. About 215 trains are scheduled to arrive from different parts of the country.