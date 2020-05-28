Delhi

Capital witnesses over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day

The NDMC head office was sealed after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The NDMC head office was sealed after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SHIVKUMARPUSHPAKAR

Four people working at L-G Anil Baijal’s office test positive for the virus

As many as 1,024 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 16,281, stated a health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

This is the first time that the number of cases reported in 24 hours crossed the 1,000 mark.

More than 1,000 new cases per day is the third stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an action plan submitted to the Delhi government by a five-member expert committee in March. “We have a detailed plan of treating upto 1,000 new cases per day. But, I hope that we never reach this stage,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said in March while talking about the committee’s report.

A senior Delhi government official said they expect the number of new cases to be high at least for a while. On Thursday, 13 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 316. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 16,281 cases, 7,495 people have recovered and there are 8,470 active cases.

Also, four people working at the office of L-G Anil Baijal have tested positive for COVID-19, an official source told The Hindu. “Three people tested positive today and one person two-three days ago These people are lower-level officials and did not come in contact with the L-G,” an official source said.

The headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Palika Kendra, was sealed for sanitation on Thursday morning after five employees tested COVID-19 positive since Friday.

“In addition to 6th floor, it has been decided to seal Palika Kendra for 48 hours w.e.f. the immediate effect,” a statement by the NDMC read. On Friday, a doctor working at a dispensary on the ground floor of the NDMC headquarters tested positive for the virus.

DJB office closed

The second floor of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in Karol Bagh was closed from Thursday afternoon to Saturday after three officials tested positive.

“The rest of the office was functioning and will be open tomorrow,” a DJB official said.

