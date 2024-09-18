Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls LIVE updates: Decade-long wait ends as 24 constituencies set to vote in first phase

The first phase of the long-awaited Jammu and Kashmir elections is underway, with seven districts going to vote today -- the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

More than 23.27 lakh voters — 11.76 lakh men and 11.51 lakh women — are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase which will see 24 Assembly constituencies contested across the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian.

Prominent candidates in Kashmir include CPI (M)‘s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term from Kulgam segment. AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir is hoping for a third term from Dooru, while National Conference’s Sakina Itoo is seeking another term from Damhal Hajipora. However, all eyes will be on Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama assembly segments where PDP’s Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para are contesting polls, respectively.

A general alert has been sounded in the entire Union Territory, especially the cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Additional checkpoints have been set up to search pedestrians and vehicles. Cameras and drones are being used to assist the security agencies to maintain vigil in volatile pockets.

Read live updates here: