GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls LIVE updates: Decade-long wait ends as 24 constituencies set to vote in first phase

More than 23.27 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase across 24 Assembly constituencies today

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
: Polling officials collect their EVMs and other polling materials at a distribution centre before they leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Kishtwar on September 17, 2024

: Polling officials collect their EVMs and other polling materials at a distribution centre before they leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Kishtwar on September 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The first phase of the long-awaited Jammu and Kashmir elections is underway, with seven districts going to vote today -- the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

More than 23.27 lakh voters — 11.76 lakh men and 11.51 lakh women — are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase which will see 24 Assembly constituencies contested across the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Key facts

Prominent candidates in Kashmir include CPI (M)‘s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term from Kulgam segment. AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir is hoping for a third term from Dooru, while National Conference’s Sakina Itoo is seeking another term from Damhal Hajipora. However, all eyes will be on Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama assembly segments where PDP’s Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para are contesting polls, respectively.

A general alert has been sounded in the entire Union Territory, especially the cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Additional checkpoints have been set up to search pedestrians and vehicles. Cameras and drones are being used to assist the security agencies to maintain vigil in volatile pockets.

Read live updates here:

  • September 18, 2024 06:32
    J&K votes today in Assembly election after a decade long wait

    Ending a decade-long wait, the first phase of Assembly election in 24 constituencies in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

    Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for the Assembly election, the first in the Union Territory after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August 2019.

    The last Assembly election was held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a State.

    Read the full story here

Published - September 18, 2024 06:30 am IST

Related Topics

Live news / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference / Peoples Democratic Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.