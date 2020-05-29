Other States

Coronavirus | Haryana seals border with Delhi after rise in cases

The border would be sealed for all, except those categories allowed to travel by the Delhi High Court and those exempted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in lockdown 4.0.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued fresh orders to seal the State’s border with Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Minister issued the order in the wake of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the bordering districts (National Capital Region), including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which reported 111, 98, 27 and six COVID-19 cases respectively in the past week.

Mr. Vij has asked the State Home Secretary to completely seal the border with Delhi and restrict unregulated movement of people. In the communication to the Home Secretary, it has been mentioned that COVID-19 cases are rising in the border districts of Haryana on account of the unregulated entry of people from Delhi.

As per the direction, the border would be sealed for all, except those categories allowed to travel by the Delhi High Court and those exempted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in lockdown 4.0.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 5:04:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-haryana-seals-border-with-delhi-after-rise-in-cases/article31699456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY