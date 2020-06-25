Coronavirus India lockdown Day 93 updates | Karnataka SSLC exam begins today

Delhi recorded 3,788 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and overtook Mumbai to become the city with the highest number of total cases. Delhi’s case tally has risen to 70,390, while its death toll climbed to 2,365, with 64 more fatalities.

9.15 am

Kerala not to insist on COVID-negative certificate

Ending a week-long suspense, the Kerala government has decided not to insist on COVID-19 negative certificate for expatriates coming on Vande Bharat flights, chartered flights, and private aircraft to the State from Thursday.

The change in stance comes in the wake of the Centre rejecting the State’s request for the relatively speedier and cheaper TrueNat Beta CoV test abroad and practical difficulties cited by Indian missions where Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) are in large numbers.

9.00 am | Karnataka

80% of 10,000 cases reported in June

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka have been on a steady rise since the beginning of this month. In fact, 80% of the total 10,118 positive cases, as on Thursday in the State, have been reported from June 1 till June 24.

8.30 am

Bengaluru to have dedicated private COVID-19 hospitals

A day after the State fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, the government has now notified 20 big corporate healthcare institutions that run a chain of hospitals as Dedicated COVID-19 Health Care Centres (DCHCs) and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

8.00 am

Tamil Nadu suspends intra-zone transport till June 30

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that public and private transport services in various zones, each of which comprises a cluster of districts, will be suspended from June 25 to 30.

With effect from June 1, Tamil Nadu was divided into eight zones for the purpose of transport services. Free vehicular movement was being allowed in six of these zones. However, from Thursday till the end of the month, an e-pass will be mandatory for vehicle owners to be able to travel between districts within a zone.

7.30 am

Maharashtra records highest surge

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day surge of 3,890 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 1,42,900. The State also reported 208 more deaths, taking its toll to 6,739.

7.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

Officials adopt trace-test-treat method in virus hotspots

With the spurt in COVID-19 cases from Appughar and Peda Jalaripeta clusters, officials have adopted the formula of trace-test-treat to control the spread of virus. Massive sample testing is being conducted in both the areas from Zone II which contributed nearly 106 cases from the city.

According to officials, Appughar area reported 65 cases till June 23, while Pedajalaripeta registered 41. First case was reported from the Fishermen Colony, Appughar, on June 13. In a span of 10 days, 65 cases were reported.