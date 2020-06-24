Secretariat gets UV light file sterilisation machines

The Delhi government has started to install file sterilisation machines with UV light in offices in the Delhi Secretariat from this week as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Besides, 25 contactless hand sanitiser machines were installed in the Secretariat in the last two weeks while more will be installed in the coming days, the officials said.
More than 20 stafffers working at the Secretariat, including Minister Satyendar Jain, have tested positive for the virus so far. Also, a staffer working at Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s office, who tested positive for the virus, has died.
“We have installed the file sterilisation machines with UV light in at least five offices so far. These offices had raised the demand for the machines, which were procured from the GeM [Government e-Marketplace],” an official told The Hindu.
The official added that the government has not bought and stored these machines and it will be purchased when offices raise a request to the government for the same.“The machine has a capacity of 30 litres and files have to be placed inside the machine for about two to three minutes after switching it on for the files to get sterilised,” the official added.
The machine, which is about 30 centimeters high, has two horizontal compartments in which files can be kept. The official did not disclose the price.
The wall-mounted contactless machine, each costing around ₹10,000, sprays sanitiser when a person keeps his/her hand under the nozzle. “It uses alcohol-based sanitiser and we have to refill it.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath