80% of 10,000 cases reported in June

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State have been on a steady rise since the beginning of this month. In fact, 80% of the total 10,118 positive cases, as on Thursday in the State, have been reported from June 1 till June 24.

During this period, the State saw 122 deaths, which is 74.3% of the total 164 deaths. As many as 78 deaths are from Bengaluru.

First 1,000 cases

The State recorded the first 1,000 cases on May 15, which is two months and six days after the first case was detected on March 9. Thereafter, the cases doubled to 2,000 on May 24. And, in a month’s time the cases crossed the 10,000 mark on June 24. After May 24, the doubling rate reduced to eight days and subsequently to an average of three days.

Karnataka is now the 11th State in the country to cross 10,000 cases. In terms of Case Fatality Rate (CFR) and Recovery Rate, the State is in the 10th position. While the State’s average CFR is 1.6%, the recovery rate is 60.7%.

Bengaluru highest

Bengaluru Urban that has been recording the highest number of cases for the last six consecutive days, saw 173 cases on Wednesday. With this, Bengaluru Urban is the district with the highest number of cases at 1,678. Kalaburagi has reported the second highest with 1,254 cases followed by Udupi with 1,102 cases.

Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar are the districts that have reported the least number of cases. While Chikkamagaluru reported 43 cases, the other two districts reported eight each.