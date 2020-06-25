Karnataka SSLC examination begins amidst precautions

SSLC examinations began on Thursday across 2879 centres in Karnataka.

The examinations are being conducted amidst unprecedented precautions. Over 8.48 lakh students have registered for the exam and over 1 lakh officials have been deployed.

Students on Thursday came to the examination centres as early as 7 a.m. After undergoing thermal screening and sanitising their hands, they were allowed inside. Students were also instructed to wear masks and maintain physical distance.

Physical education teachers were tasked with maintaining social distancing in the examination centres.

The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board has said that each classroom will have around 18 to 20 students. Students appeared for the first language examination on Thursday and the examination will end on July 4.

Students in containment zones and those with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever were provided N95 masks and made to sit in another classroom and write the examination.

The examination which was scheduled to be held in March was postponed after the lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic came into force.

Students come from Kerala

Students who come for border towns in Kerala and study in schools in Karnataka came via the Talapady check post. All 367 registered students reached the examination centres located in Dakshina Kannada

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the KSEEB made arrangements for examination to be conducted in Goa in two centres. The students are from two Kannada schools located in Goa.