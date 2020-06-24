27 SSLC examination centres in containment zones relocated

Students in 27 SSLC examination centres located in COVID-19 containment zones across Karnataka will have to write their exam in relocated centres. Of the 27, 12 are in Bengaluru.

Officials in the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board said that the students, who will be writing the exam starting Thursday, have been issued fresh hall tickets and the new centre has been mentioned on their admission tickets.

“We have also arranged for buses from the old centres. In case some students are unaware of the change in centre, we will immediately make arrangements for them to reach the new examination centre on time,” an official said.

However, if new containment zones are declared by the authorities on Wednesday or Thursday morning and an examination centre is located in the zone, students may have to skip appearing for the paper for now.

“They can take the supplementary examination in August as fresh candidates. We will also try and shift the centres to nearby schools if a containment zone is declared after Wednesday evening,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

19 students to miss

Ten students, who tested positive, and nine students, who are in quarantine as they are contacts of patients who tested positive, will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

All students in containment zones will be made to write the examination in a separate classroom. “If any students symptoms such as fever, cough or cold, the Health Department authorities will provide them a N95 mask,” Mr. Kumar said.