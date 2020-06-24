Coronavirus | Maharashtra records highest surge

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day surge of 3,890 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 1,42,900. The State also reported 208 more deaths, taking its toll to 6,739.

Wednesday saw Delhi record 3,788 new cases and overtake Mumbai to become the city with the highest COVID-19 cases in the country. The city’s tally has risen to 70,390, while its death toll climbed to 2,365, with 64 more fatalities. Mumbai added 1,118 new cases, pushing its case load to 69,528, of which 28,548 are active. The city’s death toll climbed to 3,964, with 20 more patients succumbing to the virus.

10 new cases in Dharavi

The tally in Dharavi grew to 2,199, with 10 new cases being recorded on Wednesday. The death count in the area remains unchanged at 81. So far, 1,100 have been discharged and there are 1,018 active cases in the area. On Tuesday, Dharavi reported just five cases, its lowest since April 5.

State health officials said among the latest deaths, 72 were reported in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 136 were recorded earlier. Of the total cases, 62,354 are active, while 4,161 patients have been discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 73,792. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stood at 51.64%, while its case fatality rate is 4.72%.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 2,434 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, the second-highest in June, pushing its tally of recoveries to 37,010. The city’s recovery rate stands at 53%, while its case doubling rate has improved to 39 days.

Pune district’s case load, as per State Health department figures, rose to 17,445, with the district reporting a surge of over 500 cases on Wednesday. Twelve more deaths were also recorded in Pune district, taking its total toll to 637. Of the cumulative cases in the district, 7,401 are active, while 9,407 patients have recovered.

Most areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported huge spikes on Wednesday. Thane district recorded a surge of 434 cases, pushing its tally to 11,220. Kalyan-Dombivli reported 268 new cases, taking its total to 4,843. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar too witnessed sharp spikes of 163 and 141 cases respectively, bringing their cumulative figures to 2,738 and 3,240.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported a surge of 139 cases, with 108 being recorded in Nashik city. The district’s tally has risen to 3,104, of which 1,191 are active. The death toll in the district is193. In Aurangabad, 181 new cases increased its case load to 3,867, of which 1,674 are active.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of 8,23,775 laboratory samples, 1,42,900 (17.34%) have tested positive. Nearly 21,000 samples were tested across the State on Wednesday.” He said 5,57,948 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 33,581 are in institutional quarantine.

