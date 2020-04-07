Coronavirus India lockdown Day 14 updates | Govt shifts to ‘large outbreak containment' strategy

As the country is under a lockdown for nearly two weeks now, India has registered the largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past 24 hours with 704 new cases and over 30 deaths reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions from his Council of Ministers on how to make a calibrated exit from the 21-day lockdown that was imposed from March 25 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Data from the State authorities puts the number of positive cases at over 4776 and the death toll at 146.

Worldwide, the number of positive COVID-19 cases is over 12,14,466 with 67,767 deaths, according to the tally kept by the World Health Organisation.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:



10.00 | HIMACHAL PRADESH



Four more test positive in Himachal Pradesh

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 83 samples were collected in the state on Monday and the report of 81 was out, of which four tested positive, two samples will be tested again and the rest of it has came out negative.

All the four who tested positive were from Tissa area of Chamba district and had attended the Jamaat event in the national capital, he said.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were being treated in the state and all of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Two of the total cases have recovered, two died and four patients voluntarily shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, a health department official said.

-PTI

Explained | Who are the Tablighi Jamaat?



09.45 | TAMIL NADU



Coronavirus | One death, 50 new cases in T.N.

Medical staff participates in a demo of the interactive robot 'Zafi' which will be deployed at COVID-19 isolation wards, at Stanley Medical college hospital in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu reported its sixth COVID-19 death, and added 50 new cases to its tally on Monday. With this, the State now has 621 cases. The victim was a 57-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 8 p.m. on Sunday with severe acute respiratory infection.

09.30 | UTTAR PRADESH



Coronavirus | Lockdown likely to be extended in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh may extend the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14, a senior government official said on Monday citing the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State including those linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

9.15 am

Trump warns India of retaliation

President Donald Trump has warned India that the US may retaliate if it did not export anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine despite his personal request, saying he would be surprised in case of a negative outcome as New Delhi has good relations with Washington.

Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus that has so far killed more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakh within weeks.

Last week Mr. Trump said he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.

9.00 am



Coronavirus | Plea in HC for evacuating Indians stranded in U.S.

A plea was moved on Monday in the Delhi High Court for the safe and secure return of all Indian citizens employed in the United States of America (USA) and now stranded there without jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

8.30 | TELANGANA

COVID-19 | Telangana CM favours extension of national lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 beyond April 14, saying it was essential to save lives.

8.00 am



Coronavirus | 47% of patients below 40, says govt.

Giving a break up of the data so far at the daily press briefing, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, 76% of the confirmed cases were male and 24% female; 47% were below 40 years of age, 34% between 40 to 60 years and 19% above 60 years.