Madurai City police announces rewards for tip-off on hoarding of essential goods

The Madurai City Police have announced rewards for people who tip off the police about hoarding of essential goods in the city.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, said that those who give accurate information about hoarding of essential goods would be suitably rewarded.

People can call the City Police special control room on 0452-253-1044 or 253-1045 to also inform the police about traders in the city selling essential commodities at a higher rate.

The Commissioner said that if people inform the police control room about non-availability of certain essential goods in their area, the police would take efforts to make those goods available in the local area, the statement said.

The special control room has been functioning ever since the lockdown was announced to help people get various essential goods delivered at their doorsteps through select shops in the city.