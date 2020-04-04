Multimedia

Watch | Who are most likely to get affected by COVID-19?

The number of cases from across the world shows that people of all ages can contract the COVID-19 disease. But the risk of becoming severely ill with the coronavirus appears to increase above 60 years.

According to the World Health Organisation, those with pre-existing non-communicable diseases also appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

Apart from people with underlying health conditions, smokers are also likely to be more vulnerable towards COVID-19

As with everyone else, the only strategy to prevent infection is social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, especially frequent hand washing using soap and sanitiser.

