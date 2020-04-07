Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti shifted to residence

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday shifted from a Srinagar sub-jail to her official residence, now declared a sub-jail to put her under house detention.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (b) of Section 2 of the Prisoners Act, 1990, the government hereby declares Fairview, Gupkar Road, Srinagar as “Subsidiary Jail”,” an order issued by Principal Secretary to Government Shaleen Kabra, reads.

The Fairview house on Srinagar’s Gupkar Road is the official residence of Ms. Mufti, who was arrested on August 5 in a crackdown ahead of the revocation of J&K’s special status. She was later booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and stayed in solitary confinement for over eight months.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah demanded that she should be released. “Ms. Mufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out,” said Mr. Abdullah.