Coronavirus | Five-point plan ready to contain possible outbreak in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government had evolved a five-point plan to contain a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

The plan, based on “five Ts”, was evolved on the basis of the experience of foreign nations which had been successful in this respect as well as deliberations with experts.

These five ‘Ts’, he said, were Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Teamwork and Tracking.

Testing kits

The Delhi government has ordered testing kits for 50,000 people which had started arriving and more for rapid and random tests were expected to be delivered from Friday. These tests would especially be conducted at hotspots such as Nizamuddin.

The tracing of contacts of those infected, he said, was also being done as effectively as possible and the government had also started taking the Delhi Police’s help in this regard.

The police had been given 27,702 individuals’ phone numbers to trace and keep an eye on, he said.

Treatment of positive cases was being carried out at facilities across the city and the government was prepared to handle an outbreak of up to 500 cases per day if the situation arose.

Regarding teamwork, he said all governments were working together having risen beyond politics and all State governments too need to work together even as he termed doctors and nurses “the most important part” of this team.

The fifth ‘T’ was effectively tracking and monitoring efforts being made by various government departments regarding the containment of COVID-19 in the city.