Coronavirus India lockdown Day 12 live updates | Death toll crosses 100, number of confirmed cases touch 3500

COVID-19 death toll in India exceeded 100 on Saturday, with the country reporting 104 deaths, including three in Tamil Nadu.

Over 3,500 confirmed cases have been reported across India, according to Health Ministry and State government data. As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on April 3, the nation is poised to observe a lights-off event at 9 p.m. on Sunday ⁠— explained here is how that will affect our power system.

Across the world, more than 1.1 million people have been infected, the bulk of which is in Europe and China, which is the epicentre of the virus. Among India's immediate neighbours, Pakistan has registered over 2,800 cases and 40 deaths.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:

8.33 am | USA

U.S. to witness toughest next two weeks due to rising coronavirus cases: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned the Americans of the toughest next two weeks as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed three lakh-mark and the death toll stood over 8,000.

“Next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly. Unfortunately, but we are going to make it so that we lose as few lives as possible and I think we are going to be successful, Mr. Trump told reporters during a press conference at the White House that was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

India

42% of patients in India between 21 and 40 years

About 42% of those confirmed positive for COVID-19 in India are between the ages of 21-40 years old, the Union Health Ministry said on April 4, for the first time throwing light on the demography of the disease in India. Only 17% of those testing positive were over 60.

By comparison, data from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control said 29% of those affected were in the 20-44 age group and 32% were above 60. India recorded 2,904 cases and 75 deaths as on Saturday compared to the 2,79,355 cases and 7,451 deaths in the United States.

India

Grounding of planes partially hits IMD’s weather data supply

The grounding of the country’s civilian aircraft has strangled a key source of weather data that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses for its forecasts. Officials, however, clarified that India’s annual monsoon forecast system was on track, with the first forecast scheduled to be issued in mid-April.

Aircraft relay data about temperature and wind speed in the upper atmosphere to meteorological agencies the world over and this is used in the dynamical models, the ones which are run on super computers and relied on to give weather forecasts three days, or even two weeks ahead. “Inputs from aircraft are important for the dynamical models as it determines the initial conditions for these models,” D.S. Pai, chief forecaster, IMD Pune, told The Hindu. “However for the monsoon forecast, which is a long-term forecast, this isn’t significantly affected.”

Tamil Nadu

Shops selling essential commodities will close at 1 p.m. from Sunday, says Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that shops selling essential items would stay open only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Sunday.

He said that all markets should strictly follow the prescribed physical distancing norms and advised against any type of religious congregation.

Mr. Palaniswami said that he had instructed district collectors to ensure the reopening of private hospitals. “Private hospitals have been advised to treat COVID-19 patients without discrimination and utmost care. They will also make vehicles available to bring patients,” he said, adding that select private hospitals had been identified to treat COVID-19 patients.

Mumbai

Two more positive cases from Dharavi

The number of COVID-19 positive cases from Dharavi rose to four on Saturday.

A 30-year-old woman, a resident of the same area as the first patient, along with a 48-year-old man from Dharavi’s Mukund Nagar, tested positive for the disease. This brings the total to four from the area, excluding a conservancy worker, who also tested positive.

Upscale Shivaji Park too reported its first positive case on Saturday.