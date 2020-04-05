COVID-19 | DRDO comes up with more products to tackle coronavirus

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a few more products made by its scientists with indigenous technologies to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre for Fire Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi, developed two configurations of sanitising equipment which are spin-offs from technologies developed for fire suppression applications. First is a portable sanitisation equipment for spraying decontamination solution consisting of 1% Hypochlorite (HYPO) solution for sanitisation of suspected area.

The backpack generates very fine mist and is capable of disinfecting an area up to 300 metres whereas the trolley mounted large area sanitisation equipment can spray the disinfectant liquid up to 3,000 metres.

It has a tank capacity of 50 litres and has a throw distance of 12-15 metres. The Delhi Police has been supplied with these machines and the same can be supplied to others too, informed an official spokesperson.

Ahmednagar-based DRDO laboratory, VRDE, has designed full body disinfection chamber called as ‘Personnel Sanitisation Enclosure’ where a walk through enclosure is designed for personnel decontamination, one person at a time.

This is a portable system equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser. On entering the chamber, electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chlorite. The mist spray is calibrated for an operation of 25 seconds and stops automatically indicating completion of operation but the person has to keep eyes closed inside the chamber.

The system consists of roof mounted and bottom tanks with a total of 700 litres capacity. About 650 personnel can pass through the chamber for disinfection until the refill is required. It can be seen through glass panels on side walls for monitoring purpose and is fitted with lights for illumination during nights with a an operator cabin to monitor. It has been manufactured with the help of M/s Dass Hitachi Ltd, Ghaziabad, within four days.