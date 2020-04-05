COVID-19: Pune records third death as Maharashtra’s tally surges to 661

The test samples of a recently deceased 60-year-old woman residing in the city’s Yerwada area has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the third death in Pune district, said authorities on Sunday even as Maharashtra’s total positive cases soared to 661, with 33 deaths.

According to Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of Sassoon Hospital, the woman with difficulties in breathing was brought dead to the hospital a couple of days ago. Her tests samples which were sent to the National Institute of Virology returned positive.

Sources further said that the woman was placed in isolation at the city’s Naidu hospital a few days back and discharged after testing negative. However, soon she started complaining of breathlessness and was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sharp surge

Pune district witnessed a sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, reporting more than 20 new cases from which at least four persons are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and said to be contacts of the two who returned from the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

While the official tally of positive cases in Pune district before 9 p.m. on Saturday stood at 82, the fresh spike takes the total number of positive cases to 102 with three deaths in the district.

Meanwhile, three persons from Buldhana district (in Amravati division) who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conclave have also tested positive for the virus, said officials, taking the number of cases in the district to eight.

Buldhana district authorities said that the three persons hailed from the district’s Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja and Chikhli areas.

Since March 5, the samples of 83 persons from Buldhana district have been sent for testing to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, from which the results of 63 samples had been received. Of these 63, eight persons had tested positive so far.

In another development, at least 25 persons from three families in Jalna’s Ambad tehsil have been placed in isolation facilities after it transpired that these persons had come in contact with three positive cases from Latur who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conclave.

According to authorities, these families who are residents of Shahgad in Ambad, were immediately transported in ambulances and admitted to the civil hospital in Jalna where they have been placed under isolation.