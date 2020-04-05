Coronavirus: Two more deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll goes up to five

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 infection have died, Tamil Nadu health officials have said.

With this, the number of people who died of the disease in the State rose to five on Sunday.

A bulletin from the health department said a 71-year-old man from Ramanathapuram, who died on April 2, was tested positive for the infection. He was admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital on Thursday around 9.45 a.m. but died two hours later. The results of his blood samples had now returned positive for COVID-19 infection.

Early on Sunday morning another 60-year-old man died at the same hospital. This person was a resident of Washermanpet who had been admitted to the hospital on April 1. He tested positive for the infection and died around 1.45 a.m. on Sunday.