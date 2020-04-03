Coronavirus | Switch off all lights and light lamps at 9 pm on April 5, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, addressing the nation, said that the nation is united in the fight against coronavirus. To illustrate this, on April 5 at 9 p.m., he asked that the citizens switch off all lights for nine minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights.

However, ensure that you maintain social distancing while lighting up lamps, he added.

Last month, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

The speech was livestreamed on PM Modi's YouTube channel.

The country is united against corona: PM Modi

The Prime Minister kicked off his speech by saying that this the ninth day of the lockdown.

"During this time the discipline and philanthropy you have demonstrated is unprecedented," he says, adding that the administration, government and civil society have also stepped up to the occassion.

"India has demonstrated a good example to be emulated by the world. The country is united against coronavirus," says PM Modi.

This collective wisdom of the country under lockdown is manifest, he says.

PM Modi says that under lockdown many people must be thinking as to what can an individual do against such a pandemic or how long this would last. "But please remember, this may be a lockdown but we, none of us, is alone," he says.

1.3 billion Indians are together in this and at this time it is important to experience this collectivity, he says.

"It is believed in our country that the people are God, therefore at this hour of crisis, it is important to remember this collectivity," he says.

PM Modi continues:

Friends, in the darkness spread during this crisis, we have to relentlessly towards the light. We have to take our poor brethren towards the light and certainty. To defeat this darkness, we have to show the light in all directions.

On 5th April, we must challenge this darkness.

Therefore us 130 crore Indians should at 9 p.m. on April 5 switch off all lights and stand at the door or balcony light up a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for nine minutes.

If you switch off all lights at that time, and light these objects, the experience of light and going towards it will be concentrated.

It will also demonstrate that we are not alone. That none of us are alone.

However, adds PM Modi, During this time, please make sure that you practise social distancing while taking part in this.

"Do not gather in any number outside of your house. Social distancing’s Laxman Rekha should be maintained," he says, adding that this exercise will life our morale and fill us with confidence to win this war against the pandemic.

"There is no bigger force than our enthusiasm and conviction. There is nothing we can’t achieve. Let us come together and defeat corona and make India win," says PM Modi, concluding his speech.