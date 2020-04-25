Coronavirus India lockdown Day 32 updates | Positive cases cross 24,000, death toll at 781

Over 9 lakh persons are under active COVID-19 surveillance in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, as the total number of cases reached 24,494. Data from States put the death toll at 781.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily update said 24,506 have tested positive in the country, and 5063 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 775.

The country registered another biggest single-day spike with over 1,752 positive COVID cases since Thursday. India currently has 17,915 active cases, while 4,813 people have recovered, which puts the recovery rate at 20.57%, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

8.15 am

Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters

Cases of the new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as Latin America’s largest nation veers closer to becoming one of the world’s pandemic hot spots.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or already too overwhelmed to take any more patients.

8.00 am

China reports 12 new cases, no new deaths

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported, compared with two cases reported previously.

7.20 am | USA

72 therapeutics trial underway, 211 in planning stages: FDA

A top Trump administration health official has said that as many as 72 COVID-19 therapeutics trial are underway and 211 in planning stages in a bid to find the cure for coronavirus.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to find the treatment for COVID-19... We don’t have any approved therapeutics for COVID-19 but we are actively involved with the academic, commercial and private sector to find it,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference.

5.20 am

Govt allows opening of neighbourhood & standalone shops, but not markets

In a reprieve to public at large, the government on April 24 night allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50% strength and after taking necessary precautions.

5.00 am | France

At least $9.7 billion in state bailouts for Air France, KLM

The French and Dutch governments announced at least 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in bailout money to rescue Air France and KLM, which are fighting for survival as most of their planes are grounded by virus lockdowns around the world.

5.00 am | U.K.

U.K. to start trials on whether plasma could help COVID-19 patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease.

Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus, the health department said on Saturday.

4.30 am | New Delhi

Mylab joins hands with Syngene to cater to rising demand for COVID-19 testing kits

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions on April 24 said it has joined hands with global contract research organisation Syngene to cater to the country’s demand for RT-PCR COVID-19 testing kits amid the pandemic.

This is an important step to make India self-reliant in COVID-19 testing, Mylab said in a statement.