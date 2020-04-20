20 persons arrested for attacking Corporation staff, opposing doctor’s burial

Anna Nagar Police has arrested 20 persons, including a woman, for rioting and attempt to murder while opposing the burial of a doctor who died of Covid-19 on Sunday night.

The body of Dr. Simon Hercules was carried by the police and civic authorities from one place to another in the night hours for decent burial. Finally, the police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd that oppposed the burial of the 55-year-old doctor in the burial ground on New Avadi Road.

The 55-year-old was neurosurgeon and managing director of two hospitals. He was a resident of Kilpauk. The authorities and family members brought the body for burial ground at Kilpauk. About 200 residents from T.P.Chatram gathered and opposed the burial.

Due to stiff opposition, the civic authorities decided to shift the body to Velankadu burial ground which is located nearby, on New Avadi road. By the time, the body reached Velankadu burial ground, another group of residents from Gandhi Nagar, who heard about the burial, assembled and started abusing the police officials on security. They strongly opposed the burial and had heated arguments with police personnel.

The unruly mob pelted stones and attempted to stop the burial. DC, Kilpauk M.Manohar and other police personnel resorted to a lathi-charge and chased away the crowd. Soon, police personnel led by Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner Muthusamy reached the spot and nabbed some of those who threw stones.

About 20 persons were booked under Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 307(Attempting to murder), 147(Punishment for rioting), 148(Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and provisions of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

They were remanded in judicial custody.