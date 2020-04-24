Tamil Nadu

Complete lockdown for four days in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

A painting on a road, drawn by the Chennai Scouters & Rovers of Netaji Scout Group/ Southern Railway in front of Chennai Egmore Metro Railway Station, created to honour the heroes of the battle against COVID-19

A painting on a road, drawn by the Chennai Scouters & Rovers of Netaji Scout Group/ Southern Railway in front of Chennai Egmore Metro Railway Station, created to honour the heroes of the battle against COVID-19   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Chief Minister however clarified that all essential services would continue to operate

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced that a complete lockdown would be effected in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations from 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 29.

In a statement, the Chief Minister also announced that the complete lockdown would be imposed in Salem and Tiruppur Municipal Corporations between 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 28.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 31 updates | April 24, 2020

However, he clarified that all essential services such as hospitals and all Central government offices would continue to function with 33% staff.

“As for areas other than these Municipal Corporations, restrictions in place would continue,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Also read: For second consecutive day, traffic police block Anna Salai

“IT companies can operate through Work from Home. Other private companies will not function,” he said. Health, police, revenue and electricity departments, Aavin and local administration offices would continue to function, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 3:42:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/complete-lockdown-for-four-days-in-chennai-madurai-and-coimbatore-tamil-nadu-chief-minister-says/article31423203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY