Complete lockdown for four days in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced that a complete lockdown would be effected in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations from 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 29.

In a statement, the Chief Minister also announced that the complete lockdown would be imposed in Salem and Tiruppur Municipal Corporations between 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 28.

However, he clarified that all essential services such as hospitals and all Central government offices would continue to function with 33% staff.

“As for areas other than these Municipal Corporations, restrictions in place would continue,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

“IT companies can operate through Work from Home. Other private companies will not function,” he said. Health, police, revenue and electricity departments, Aavin and local administration offices would continue to function, he said.