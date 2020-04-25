Chennai

COVID-19: Central team begins three-day visit to Chennai

An artist creating a COVID-19 awareness painting in Chennai

An artist creating a COVID-19 awareness painting in Chennai   | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The team held a preliminary meeting with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam at the Secretariat, after which it went to the Greater Chennai Corporation

A four-member team of Central government officers on Saturday began its three-day-long visit to Chennai to take stock of the situation in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Additional Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) V. Thiruppugazh, the team had a preliminary meeting with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam at the Secretariat, after which it went to the Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). At the Ripon Buildings, the team, which included Anita Khokar, Professor of Community Medicine at the Vardman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; Surya Prakash, Professor, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM); Lokender Singh, Chief General Manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and V. Vijayan of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had met senior officials of the State government.

A senior official of the State government said the mandate given to the team was to visit Chennai and not any other district. The official did not elaborate on the tour programme of the team.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the release of financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 each to 21,770 workers of 1,778 matchbox units who registered themselves under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme. This would cost ₹ 2.177 crore to the exchequer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 1:13:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/covid-19-central-team-begins-three-day-visit-to-chennai/article31431176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY