COVID-19 | China reports 12 new cases, no new deaths

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,816.

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported, compared with two cases reported previously.

The commission also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, slightly down from the previous day's tally of 34. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,816. The death toll remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24.

Apr 25, 2020

