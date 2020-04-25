Over 1,000 nurses recruited in Tamil Nadu, part of efforts to tackle COVID-19

As many as 1,323 nurses have been chosen by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), according to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The chosen candidates are being issued appointment orders. On receipt of the orders, they have been advised to join duty immediately. This is part of the government’s efforts to tackle the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, the government had recruited 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 laboratory technicians.

Besides, doctors, nurses and medical technicians who would reach the age of superannuation on April 30 would be re-employed on a contract basis for two months. A similar arrangement was made in respect of those who would had reached the age of superannuation in March, the Chief Minister added.