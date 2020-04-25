Tamil Nadu

Over 1,000 nurses recruited in Tamil Nadu, part of efforts to tackle COVID-19

On receipt of their appointment orders, the nurses have been advised to join duty immediately

As many as 1,323 nurses have been chosen by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), according to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The chosen candidates are being issued appointment orders. On receipt of the orders, they have been advised to join duty immediately. This is part of the government’s efforts to tackle the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, the government had recruited 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 laboratory technicians.

Besides, doctors, nurses and medical technicians who would reach the age of superannuation on April 30 would be re-employed on a contract basis for two months. A similar arrangement was made in respect of those who would had reached the age of superannuation in March, the Chief Minister added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 4:13:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/over-1000-nurses-recruited-in-tamil-nadu-part-of-efforts-to-tackle-covid-19/article31431703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY