Coronavirus | Govt allows opening of neighbourhood & standalone shops, but not markets

In a reprieve to public at large, the government on April 24 night allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50% strength and after taking necessary precautions.

Full coverage on coronavirus

However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

Amending its April 15 order, the Union Home Ministry said “all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT” will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

The shops will mandatorily have 50% strength of workers wearing of masks and following social distancing.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Opening of neighbourhood shops is being seen as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Home Ministry order comes on the eve of Muslim holy month Ramzan.

The Ministry also said shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks but with 50% of strength.

However, single and muti-brands shall continue to remain closed in these areas also.

“All shops registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50% strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory” will be allowed to function.

However, the exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas.