Coronavirus India lockdown Day 9 live updates | Death toll touches 62; over 1,900 test positive

Over 1,900 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in India as of Thursday. The country saw 62 deaths, of which Maharashtra accounts for 16.

More than 9,00,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 46,000 have died since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, according to an AFP tally based on official numbers

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Punjab

Punjab reports fifth death

Punjab on Thursday reported its fifth COVID-19 related death, a senior official said.

The 62-year-old patient, who was a former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar has passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

K.B.S. Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management tweeted the information about the death of patient. The patient was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was undergoing treatment in Amritsar.

8.15 am | Assam

15 more test positive in Assam, all attended Nizamuddin meet

Fifteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of such cases in the State to 16, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the patients had attended a congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West last month, Sarma tweeted.

Assam now has the highest number of cases in the Northeast, followed by Manipur and Mizoram with one case each.

8 am | India

Tablighi Jamaat headquarters cleared

All occupants of the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, at the centre of an extensive net of the novel coronavirus transmission, were evacuated by early Wednesday, even as the authorities scrambled to identify and quarantine visitors who had returned home to various parts of the country.

At least 29 more occupants tested positive on Wednesday, taking the total in Delhi alone to 53.