COVID-19 | 12 test positive, one dies in Indore

Twelve persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore late on April 1, taking the count of reported cases in the city to 75. Besides, a 65-year-old woman from the city succumbed to the illness on April 2, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

While no new patient has travel history, just one case has had a confirmed contact with an infected person even as health officials scramble to zero in on the source in Indore. On March 31, Indore reported 36 cases, the steepest rise reported in the city as well as the State in a day. Four residents of the city and seven in the State in total have succumbed to the illness so far, while cases in Madhya Pradesh touched 98.

Among the new cases, three men aged 21, 22 and 44 live at the same address in Tanzim Nagar as the nine persons, including two toddlers, who tested positive for the disease on March 31. While the other new cases are symptomatic, the three men showed no symptoms of the disease.

Just two women tested positive, while the rest 10 are men. The women are aged 80 and 53, while the men are aged 38, 50, 50, 54, 45, 38 and 54.

“The deceased woman had comorbidities of diabetes and hypothyroidism. She had a clinical history of cough, fever and weakness,” said Dr. Rahul Rokade of the college. “The patient was admitted to the MRTB hospital on March 29, and died at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday.”

The patient lived in Khajrana, a congested area with several cases, and had no contact or travel history.

Until 9 p.m. on April 1, of the 32 patients in Indore, the condition of 24 had improved, while eight remained in a critical condition, according to the college.

Indore Collector Manish Singh on April 1 afternoon said 20 patients had already recovered. “But we will keep them at the hospital for a while. Once they test negative twice, we will discharge them. Patients are recovering from this disease.”

Doctors earlier told The Hindu congested areas in the city were a hotspot. “Areas like Ranipura and Daulatganj are a challenge for us and we are putting special focus on Khajrana and Chandan Nagar. In Azad Nagar, where one person had tested positive, we confined 70 persons in quarantine. We are packing these areas using force,” said Mr. Singh.

Besides Indore, Jabalpur has registered eight cases, Ujjain six, Bhopal four and Shivpuri and Gwalior two each and Khargone one. Two residents of Ujjain and one of Khargone have died.

To enforce the lockdown strictly and monitor possible contacts, the State government has declared 17 containment zones around houses of the patients in Indore, six in Jabalpur and two each in Bhopal, Gwalior,Shivpuri and Ujjain.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.