Coronavirus: Two from Pune district who went to Nizamuddin conclave test positive

Two persons from Pimpri-Chinchwad who had returned after attending a religious conclave at the Markaz Nizamuddin, the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

“These two cases from Pimpri-Chinchwad have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the YCM Hospital and the Bhosari civil hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Their results are awaited. But the situation is under control as we have located most of the cases in the district,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

However, in some measure of relief, the samples of 42 of the 46 cases of the Tablighi Jamaat group, who had been placed under isolation at the Naidu Hospital (which comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation) has returned negative.

“14 sample results among these 46 had tested negative late on Wednesday. Now, a further 28 of these samples, too, have returned negative. We are awaiting results of the remaining four samples,” said Rubal Agarwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

182 attended conclave

At least 182 persons from Pune division, including more than 136 from Pune district, had either attended or were present around the premises during the fortnight-long conclave hosted by the Tablighi Jamaat. Of these 136, 33 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad with officials managing to trace and quarantine 23 of them in isolation facilities in Pimpri and Bhosari on Tuesday night.

With these new cases, the number in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which had not seen a single positive case in nearly 10 days, has now risen to 14 while the district tally stands at 54. However, 17 of these cases have already been discharged.

Besides the 136 persons from Pune district who had attended the Nizamuddin event, according to information furnished by Central government authorities to the local district administrations, 21 persons from Kolhapur, 17 from Solapur, five from Satara and three from Sangli districts in western Maharashtra were believed to have participated in the Markaz.

“While the information given us from the Centre spoke of 21 persons from Kolhapur, our investigation revealed that there were, in fact, 19 persons from the district who went to Delhi. Of these, nine persons are still in other States where they have already been placed in quarantine facilities. The other 10 people who have been traced by the Kolhapur police have been placed in institutional quarantine facilities. Their throat swabs will be sent for testing,” said Kolhapur District Collector Daulat Desai.

Of the 182 persons who attended the Nizamuddin congregation, 106 have been traced so far which includes 70 from Pune district, 10 from Kolhapur and all known participants from Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts.

In some cases, police investigations had revealed that some of the untraceable people had changed their SIM cards.

The Nizamuddin conclave has turned into one of the largest COVID-19 wellsprings in the country, resulting in several positive cases across India as well as being the cause of a number of deaths.

More than 200 persons from Maharashtra, including persons from Mumbai, Ahmednagar and Latur, are believed to have attended the congregation.