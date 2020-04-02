Coronavirus | Three fresh cases reported in Maharashtra

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on April 2 from Pune and Buldhana districts, taking Maharashtra’s tally to 338.

Two new cases were reported from Pune and, in a matter of growing concern for authorities, yet another case was reported from Buldhana district in the State’s Amravati division.

With these fresh cases, Pune district’s tally of positive cases stands at 52, while Buldhana’s tally has reached five.

Buldhana medical authorities said that the latest case to test positive, believed to be of a boy in his early teens, had come in contact with the person who died last week in the district and had then tested positive for the virus.

On March 28, a 45-year-old man had died of pneumonia in Buldhana. The next day, his test results returned positive for the virus despite the deceased not having any history either of foreign or domestic travel. Soon after, a 12-year-old girl and a lady in her 60s, who were part of the man’s family, tested positive as well and were followed with two more positive cases. Authorities are still clueless as to how the deceased contracted the infection.

Accordingly, the district administration has sealed the district at a number of points while placing more than 60 persons who had allegedly come into contact with the deceased in institutional quarantine facilities.

Officials have screened more than 13,000 persons so far from the ‘high-risk’ zone, which comprises areas from where the positive cases have originated.

Meanwhile, in a small measure of relief to Pune district authorities, the samples of 14 persons who had either attended or were present on the premises during the fortnight-long religious conclave hosted by Tablighi Jamaat (a global Islamic organisation) in Delhi’s Nizamuddin (West) earlier this month, have returned negative.

At least 182 people from Pune division, including 136 from Pune district, had either attended the event. 70 of these 136 persons have been traced so far, while more than 35 have been placed in quarantine in Pune’s Naidu Hospital.

With the new cases in Pune, the division, which includes districts from western Maharashtra, has now recorded 81 positive cases so far, with 52 from Pune and 25 from Sangli, of whom 24 are members of a family hailing from the district’s Islampur tehsil; and two each from Satara and Kolhapur.

Till now, 17 people have died in Maharashtra due to Covid-19, 41 patients have been discharged after a full recovery, 24,818 are under home quarantine and 1,828 are in institutional quarantine.