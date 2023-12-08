HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corruption in Spotlight: BJP’s Winning Narrative
Premium

The broader picture indicates a perception of increased or persistent corruption over the last five years

December 08, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST

Devesh Kumar,Nirmanyu Chouhan
BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party’s lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes, at the party headquarters in Delhi.

BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party’s lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes, at the party headquarters in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The BJP’s emphasis on corruption has resonated strongly with voters, with the party securing a comfortable majority in Chhattisgarh. Allegations involving coal, liquor, DMF funds, and PSC recruitment have significantly impacted the Congress’s image. Lokniti-CSDS data reveals corruption as a major concern among voters.

The broader picture indicates a perception of increased or persistent corruption over the last five years. Two in every three voters (68%) have indicated that corruption has increased, while one-tenth also indicate that conditions have remained the same. Only a small minority, about one in every five voters (18%) have reported a decrease in corruption (Table 1).

Among those who say that corruption has increased, they are significantly more likely to vote for the BJP (50%) as opposed to the Congress (39%), whereas those voters who have reported a decrease in corruption were more likely to vote for the Congress (62%) than the BJP (28%) (Table 2).

Moreover, a serious allegation surfaced against outgoing CM Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of receiving a bribe of ₹508 crores from Mahadev betting app promoters, during the campaigning time. Despite significant media coverage, survey findings indicate a mixed perception among voters. Close to one-fourth (23%) of the voters report that Baghel was involved in the App scam, while a corresponding proportion (22%) denied it, although the scam did hog the news headlines, about one-fourth (24%) of the voters reported being unaware. Another one-third (31%) did not give any particular response. Close to half the voters were either unaware or chose not to respond to the question, there is less likelihood of the issue translating into votes.

However, the BJP’s accusations against the Congress government for corruption, recruitment irregularities, and the ‘BhuPay’ QR code showcasing alleged scandals seem to have yielded positive results. When voters were asked which party is best suited to reduce corruption, half (50%) favoured the BJP, while one-third (33%) considered the Congress as the better alternative (Table 4). It appears that the BJP’s anti-corruption drive has made the party the best alternative to tackle corruption.

Devesh Kumar and Nirmanyu Chouhan (Authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS)

The methodology used for the Lokniti-CSDS survey

Lokniti-CSDS survey | Note on weight application on data

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / corruption & bribery / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.