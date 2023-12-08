The methodology used for the Lokniti-CSDS survey

December 08, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

The findings presented are from the Chhattisgarh voting behaviour study 2023 conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. The survey was conducted between November 8 and 25, 2023. A total of 2,614 voters spread across 100 polling stations in randomly selected 25 Assembly constituencies were interviewed.

The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method and 25 respondents were interviewed. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students, in Chhattisgarh. The questionnaire for the survey was translated into Hindi. Each interview took 15-20 minutes.

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represents the social reality of the voters of Chhattisgarh, i.e. it is truly representative of the social composition. In order to make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied.