December 08, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the BJP stunned the ruling Congress and made a spectacular comeback in the State, winning 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The Congress, in contrast, witnessed a major reversal of fortunes with its tally coming down to 35 from 71 seats in the outgoing Assembly and less than half of the 75 plus slogan it had coined.

The BJP inflicted considerable damage on the Congress in all the major regions of the State, including the tribal belts of Bastar and Sarguja.