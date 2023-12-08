HamberMenu
Package - in 10 stories
BJP workers on December 3, 2023 celebrate in Raipur the party's victory in the Chattisgarh Assembly elections.
In Chhattisgarh, lack of jobs, price rise, and corruption bring down Congress government

Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar,Sandeep Shastri
From development to defamation: the election campaign in Chhattisgarh

Suhas Palshikar,Aadyot Prakash
How important was the Chhattisgarhi identity for voters?

Abhinav Pankaj Borbora
Congress or BJP: who gained from farmers’ vote in Chhattisgarh  

Vibha Attri
Congress’s tribal identity push was smart politics but did not help electorally 

Sanjay Kumar
Corruption in Spotlight: BJP’s Winning Narrative

Devesh Kumar,Nirmanyu Chouhan

The methodology used for the Lokniti-CSDS survey

Lokniti-CSDS survey | Note on weight application on data

The BJP’s strong voter base in Chhattisgarh

Jyoti Mishra
Unemployment, a big challenge in Chhattisgarh

Sandeep Shastri

2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections | Lokniti-CSDS post-poll study

The scale of the BJP’s victory in Chhattisgarh caught many observers by surprise, especially since many exit polls had projected either a tough fight or a Congress victory

December 08, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers celebrate after winning the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election at the party office in Raipur on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the BJP stunned the ruling Congress and made a spectacular comeback in the State, winning 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The Congress, in contrast, witnessed a major reversal of fortunes with its tally coming down to 35 from 71 seats in the outgoing Assembly and less than half of the 75 plus slogan it had coined.

The BJP inflicted considerable damage on the Congress in all the major regions of the State, including the tribal belts of Bastar and Sarguja.

