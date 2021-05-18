Coronavirus live updates | Villagers in tribal-dominated Dungarpur succeed in containing virus infection

An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-DG has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a DRDO lab along with DRL. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally handed over the drug to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence, DRDO has said earlier adding, “Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients.”

Here are the latest updates:

National

Former IMA president K.K. Aggarwal dies of COVID-19

Padma Shree awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association K.K. Aggarwal (62) passed away due to COVID-related complications at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Monday, May 17, 2021 night.

Dr. Aggarwal had been on ventilator support since last week. A statement posted on his Twitter account said that the physician succumbed to the disease at 11.30 pm on Monday.

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated And not mourned,” the statement said.

Rajasthan

Dungarpur villagers succeed in containing virus infection

Amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases across Rajasthan, the villagers in tribal-dominated Dungarpur district have succeeded in containing the infection, thanks to the administration’s “Mera Zila Corona Mukt” (my district, corona-free) campaign. Villagers have joined hands with the health workers in the task of identification and management of infected persons.

A four-day door-to-door survey, which covered almost every household earlier this month despite its difficult geography, helped identify 13,512 persons with influenza like illness (ILI) at the primary stage. The subsequent action of supplying medicine kits, keeping the patients in quarantine and enforcing the COVID-19 protocol led to an effective control of the pandemic.

National

PM Urges doctors to take up oxygen audits, telemedicine services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors across the country dealing with the second wave of the pandemic, urging them to include oxygen audits, forming teams to provide telemedicine services to those undergoing home isolation and in rural areas and the new challenge of mucormycosis.

Sputnik Vaccine

Sputnik V

Many States show interest in Sputnik V

Many States have approached Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, marketing partner for Sputnik V in India, to procure the Russian vaccine, a member of the company’s management team said on Monday.

Their interest assumes significance in the backdrop of the vaccination programme in the country slowing down due a shortage of vaccines and more people becoming eligible with the Centre earlier this month permitting vaccination of those above 18 years of age.

Odisha

Odisha announces 3-month house-to-house COVID-19 survey

Amidst reports of widespread infections in rural pockets, Odisha government on Monday announced the launch of a house-to-house survey on COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbidities.The survey will be conducted by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers.

“A three-month house-to-house survey (for COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and AWWs will be launched beginning from May 24. They will be given an additional incentive of ₹1000 per month for these three months,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing an all-party meeting here.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and bureau)