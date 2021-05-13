PM to meet DMs of high COVID-19 burden districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold review meetings with district magistrates (DMs) of high COVID-19 burden districts over video conference on May 18 and May 20 in the presence of the Chief Ministers concerned

The DMs of 46 districts from nine States would meet Mr. Modi on May 18 and those of 54 districts from 10 States on May 20, government sources said.

The meetings are being held in the backdrop of the massive second wave of COVID-19 holding India in its grip and more worryingly, hitting the interior rural areas in many States hard. These are areas where access to health resources is scarce and even a rapid scaling up of these resources is a difficult task.

According to the government sources, the meeting would be to review how best resources could be used in such districts.