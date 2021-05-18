K.K. Aggarwal, former IMA president, dies of COVID-19 at 62

The Padma Shree awardee was on ventilator support since last week.

Padma Shree awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) K.K. Aggarwal, 62, passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Monday night.

Dr. Aggarwal had been on ventilator support since last week. A statement posted on his Twitter account said that the physician succumbed to the disease at 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned,” the statement said.