COVID-19 surge: Centre will take steps to streamline vaccination and prevent wastage, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi speaks to District Magistrates of 46 high COVID-19 burden districts across eight States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to District Magistrates of 46 high COVID-19 burden districts in the first of two interactions, telling them that local innovations to larger strategy was welcome and that the Centre was to provide a fortnightly schedule for vaccine supply to streamline vaccination and prevent wastage.

The interaction over videoconferences was with 46 District Magistrates across eight States with Chief Ministers of these eight States, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, being present and went on for over two hours. Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the meetings where District Magistrates shared their experiences on combating COVID-19.

Three main weapons

“There are three main weapons that we have in our armour to check the contagion. These are delineating local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct and accurate information to the local populace especially in terms of availability of medical resources like hospital beds etc.,” Mr. Modi said. “There is a need to crack down on black marketing of medicines and equipment,” he said.

“If you feel there is a need to tweak or innovate upon strategies set up at State or Central level please go ahead, and if they work do not hesitate to share with me or my office,” he added. “Learn from places where the infection curve is showing a downward trend,” he said.

Noting that the spread of the disease was towards rural areas, he said that from last year’s experience it was plain that villages had their systems to implement control measures, and carry on agricultural work as well. “This should be helped along,” he said.

He asked for empathy from local administration in implementing local lockdowns, and to pay attention to ease of living issues. “Even if one person from the local administration gets in touch with a patient or his family, the mental strength of that family to fight the disease goes up,” he said.

Oxygen plants

“Through PMCARES we have decided to set up an oxygen plant in every district and my request to all DMs is to prepare in advance for the rapid setting up of such plants, as demonstrated in Chandigarh and other places,” he said.

Mr. Modi stressed on the need to remove vaccine hesitancy and said that the Central government was making every effort that a fortnightly supply schedule for vaccines to various States be provided to streamline supply and prevent wastage.

“The District Magistrates are our field commanders in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, it is you who implement the strategies on the ground,” the Prime Minister said.

The next round of interactions will be with District Magistrates of 54 districts across 10 States, on May 20,