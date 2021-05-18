Odisha announces 3-month house-to-house COVID-19 survey

The survey will be conducted by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers.

Amidst reports of widespread infections in rural pockets, Odisha government on Monday announced the launch of a house-to-house survey on COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbidities.

“A three-month house-to-house survey (for COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and AWWs will be launched beginning from May 24. They will be given an additional incentive of ₹1000 per month for these three months,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing an all-party meeting here.

“Community involvement has been one of the main pillars of our COVID management. The Gram Panchayats, Gaon Kalyan Samitis (GKS) and Sarpanches have been involved since the beginning. The grassroots workers like Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and organisations like Mission Shakthi groups have been intensively utilised for providing the services to the people,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Sarpanches to decide

He said ₹10,000 per GKS will be sanctioned for undertaking COVID related activities at village level involving the community.

“As ASHAs monitor home isolation cases, they will be provided one time assistance of ₹10,000 for bicycle, cupboard, slippers, umbrella and torch. Sarpanches continue to have the powers of district collectors in enforcing lockdown,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Sarpanches were free to start temporary medical centres based on the need and inflow of people from outside.

“COVID has devastated many families in the State. We intend to provide a healing touch to such Covid affected families by continuing to cover the widows and orphaned children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The children will also get free education facilities,” Mr. Patnaik said.

The government would allow expenditure from the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund up to ₹50 lakhs for assisting in activities related to COVID management, including procurement of masks from Mission Shakti groups to provide for poor people.

Odisha’s COVID-19 surge

Though the two-week lockdown would come to end on May 19, there has been no decrease in daily COVID-19 spike. All through the lockdown period, Odisha has reported an average daily surge of over 10,000.

To further strengthen the oxygen management and to prepare a master plan for the State, Mr. Patnaik announced that a task force would look at the immediate needs as well as holistic planning for future exigencies.

“We are also increasing our medical manpower. We have recruited 786 doctors and 5137 paramedics and this will strengthen our fight. We are in the process of contractual recruitment of more medical personnel,” he told MLAs at the all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.