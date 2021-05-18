Dungarpur villagers succeed in containing virus infection

Lists of villagers with symptoms helped officials assess the presence of virus

Amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases across Rajasthan, the villagers in tribal-dominated Dungarpur district have succeeded in containing the infection, thanks to the administration’s “Mera Zila Corona Mukt” (my district, corona-free) campaign. Villagers have joined hands with the health workers in the task of identification and management of infected persons.

A four-day door-to-door survey, which covered almost every household earlier this month despite its difficult geography, helped identify 13,512 persons with influenza like illness (ILI) at the primary stage. The subsequent action of supplying medicine kits, keeping the patients in quarantine and enforcing the COVID-19 protocol led to an effective control of the pandemic.

Dhuleshwar Roat, Sarpanch of Nagariya Panchela, told The Hindu on Monday that the villagers took the initiative to report ILI symptoms to the core teams undertaking the survey. “The four positive cases reported in my panchayat have fully recovered. We are all following the safe practices to keep the virus at bay,” he said.

Social activist Vimla Pandor in Simalwara tehsil’s Peeth village said the rural community had assisted the teams of the Health Department in identifying the people with ILI symptoms before their infection could turn serious. Half-a-dozen cases needed immediate assistance, while the villagers were taking all precautions not to get infected, she said.

Vagad Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan’s Vasudev Katara, a resident of Ghatau village, said he along with his group of activists had convinced the villagers in the block to postpone wedding ceremonies and cancel the death feasts, in which the large crowds could gather. He said the awareness campaign had helped the administration in its drive to contain the infection.

A team of workers deployed by Chorasi MLA Rajkumar Roat made a significant contribution to the health officials’ survey in a large number of villages. The team prepared lists of villagers suffering from fever, cold, cough, headache and body aches and collated the details of assistance provided to them. The data helped the officials assess the presence of virus in the rural communities.

As a result of the intensive efforts, the patients showing symptoms and testing positive were given timely medical assistance, while only those in a serious condition were sent to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital at the district headquarters. “Of the 305 beds, 155 or 52% are unoccupied and are available to meet an emergency situation,” Dungarpur Collector Suresh Kumar Ola said.

Mr. Ola said more beds were being arranged at the primary and community health centres, while the process for procuring over 500 liquid oxygen cylinders had been initiated after keeping sufficient stock in reserve. There was no COVID-19 related death on Monday and only 171 persons tested positive in the district, he said.

In Dungarpur town, women volunteers have joined hands with the police to encourage the people to wear face masks and stay at home till the pandemic is fully controlled. As part of the “Police Sakhi” project, the volunteers visit important junctions and police pickets and tell the people about the preventive measures.