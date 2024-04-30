GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | SC hears Delhi CM’s plea against ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi CM contended that he had a right to not give an incriminating statement against himself to the central agency

April 30, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Supreme Court will continue hearing today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter at 2 pm. 

While challenging the “illegal arrest” of the AAP supremo, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that mere non-cooperation with the ED could not be a ground for his incarceration by the central agency.

Also Read: Mere non-cooperation with ED not a ground for arrest, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

On the other hand, the ED in its affidavit filed before the top Court argued that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday said continuing as Delhi Chief Minister even after his arrest was Arvind Kejriwal’s personal choice, but his unavailability could not come in the way of poor school-going children getting free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms. 

Also Read: Arrest of criminal politicians does not affect free elections: ED

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on April 9 said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED. Justice Swarna Kanta recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. 

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital after a Delhi court on April 23 extended his judicial custody till May 7. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 30, 2024 14:20
    Justice Khanna agrees with Singhvi that the test for arrest under Section 19 of the PMLA is an evaluation of the “objective criteria”

    Justice Khanna agrees with Singhvi that the test for arrest under Section 19 of the PMLA is that the probe officer should take a decision on evaluation of objective criteria. Moreover, the officer should have reason to believe of the accused’s ‘guilt’ of the offence and not merely ‘suspicion’. 

    “Opinion is that of the officer, not yours, not mine. The test is subjective satisfaction of officer on objective criteria...You (Singhvi) are right to the extent that there will be failure in the objective criteria if material in possession is ignored”, the judge says. 

  • April 30, 2024 14:16
    The father of accused turned approver witness Raghav Magunta was forced to make an incriminating statement in lieu of bail for son: Singhvi

    Mr. Singhvi says that Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, the father of accused turned approver witness Raghav Magunta was forced to make an incriminating statement in lieu of bail for son.

    “Raghav is arrested on 11 February. After arrest, father in March, 2023 states that he met petitioner in Delhi for charitable land purposes.” 

    Singhvi while reading out from Mr. Reddy’s statement contends that he did not met the Delhi CM to discuss the Delhi liquor policy. 

    Also Read: Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava meet JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

    [Raghav Magunta Reddy, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora have turned approvers in the money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the ED]. 

  • April 30, 2024 14:11
    Please see the circumstances in which statements of witnesses were recorded, Kejriwal’s lawyer argues

    Mr. Singhvi outlines his submisions. 

    “I will show context and circumstances in which statements of witnesses were recorded. Then I will come to the law on necessity of arrest, etc”, he says. 

  • April 30, 2024 14:06
    The hearing begins.

    The matter has been taken up for hearing. Senior advocate AM Singhvi is appearing for the Delhi CM. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju is representing the ED. 

  • April 30, 2024 13:07
    SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest at 2 pm

    A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the Delhi CM’s plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate at 2 pm. 

    NEW DELHI, 10/04/2024: A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

  • April 30, 2024 12:17
    CM’s absence doesn’t mean children won’t get books: Delhi High Court

    The Delhi High Court on Monday said continuing as Delhi Chief Minister even after his arrest was Arvind Kejriwal’s personal choice, but his unavailability could not come in the way of poor school-going children getting free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms.

    “The decision of the Chief Minister to continue to hold the position is his personal decision. However, it does not mean that if the Chief Minister is not available, the fundamental rights of young children would be trampled upon, and they would go through the first term (April 1 to May 10) without free textbooks, writing material and uniforms,” a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora said.

    Read more here

  • April 30, 2024 11:50
    BJP files defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena over poaching allegation

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Monday filed a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Cabinet Minister Atishi Marlena over poaching allegations made by the two who had said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders were approached by the BJP to join them in return for cash.

    The matter is listed for hearing on May 4 in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal of the Rouse Avenue Court.

    Read more here

  • April 30, 2024 10:45
    Mere non-cooperation with ED not a ground for arrest, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal put up a spirited stand in the Supreme Court on April 29 against his arrest in the liquor policy case, saying mere non-cooperation with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) cannot be a ground for his incarceration by the Central agency.

    “My arrest came after the declaration of the Model Code of Conduct. What was imminent for my arrest? Was I a hardened criminal or a terrorist who would run away… So, did you leave a guilty Chief Minister to roam free all these years?” senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, submitted before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

    Read more here

  • April 30, 2024 10:01
    Arvind Kejriwal | The prophet of probity

    Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is the biggest challenge thrown at the AAP as well as its leader. As he was led away by ED officers after his remand hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, just few metres away from the AAP’s headquarters, he remained defiant. “My life is dedicated to the country, whether I am inside (jail) or outside,” he said. The question the political observers are asking is whether his party which revolves entirely on his persona would survive this attack in his absence or not.

    Read more here

  • April 30, 2024 09:57
    The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

    The case arose from a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022 alleging that there were procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which came into force in November 2021 but was later scrapped in July 2022. 

    The Chief Secretary alleged that kickbacks received by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders from operators of alcohol businesses for preferential treatment were used to “influence” the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Subsequently, the ED claimed that the scam involved giving wholesale liquor businesses to private entities with a fixed margin of 12% for a 6% kickback.

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer here

  • April 30, 2024 09:53
    How has the ED countered the Chief Minister’s claims?

    The Central agency said that the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal was based on material evidence which indicated that the Chief Minister was guilty of money laundering. “A differential treatment in favour of a politician who is guilty of the offence of money laundering would violate the rule of law, which would be a violation of the basic structure of the Constitution,” the ED noted.

    Read more here

  • April 30, 2024 09:53
    What did the Delhi CM argue before the top Court yesterday?

    Read hereThe Hindu’s live coverage of the Supreme Court proceedings. 

  • April 30, 2024 09:51
    Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

    Addressing arguments advanced on behalf of Mr. Kejriwal that the ED does not contain sufficient evidence to justify his arrest under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the High Court pointed out that the ED has relied upon a host of statements given by approvers and witnesses which prima facie reveal that Mr. Vijay Nair, former AAP communications in-charge, had received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore from the “South Liquor Lobby” on behalf of the Chief Minister.

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer here

