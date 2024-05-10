GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Grant of interim bail is based on the individual facts of each case, SC notes

This observation by the court negates any propensity to use the interim bail order in the case of Kejriwal as a judicial precedent; ED had said interim bail to Delhi CM would motivate others to claim similar treatment

Updated - May 10, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the supporters after his release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Friday evening.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the supporters after his release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court order in the Arvind Kejriwal case said interim bail is granted on the basis of individual facts of each case.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has thus negated any propensity to use the interim bail order in the case of Mr. Kejriwal as a judicial precedent in the future.

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1; bars him from visiting CMO or sign any official files

“Power to grant interim bail is commonly exercised in a number of cases. Interim bail is granted in the facts of each case. This case is not an exception,” the order said on Friday.

The terse three sentences in the order countered arguments by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) that interim bail for the Delhi Chief Minister would be misused by unscrupulous politicians to seek the same relief.

Bail to Kejriwal to campaign will end arrests of politicians as elections are year-round phenomenon in India, ED tells Supreme Court

“There are many politicians in judicial custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Their cases were examined by competent courts which upheld their custody. There are also several political leaders in judicial custody throughout the country in non-PMLA offences… If the court extends any interim relief to Mr. Kejriwal, there is no gain saying that all of them would claim similar treatment claiming that politicians are a class of their own,” the ED had contended in its affidavit on May 9.

The Bench noted that the term ‘‘interim bail’ is not defined in the Code of Criminal Procedure. But that has not stopped courts from extending jailed persons this temporary relief under compelling circumstances.

“‘Interim’ bail entailing temporary release can be granted under compelling circumstances and grounds, even when regular bail would not be justified,” the apex court said.

A situation of “intolerable grief and suffering” may be one of many reasons to justify the temporary release of an incarcerated person even though regular bail is not warranted, the Supreme Court pointed out.

“Such situations are not difficult to recount, though making a catalogue would be an unnecessary exercise,” the court said.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.