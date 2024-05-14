Will be out of jail on June 5 if INDIA bloc wins Lok Sabha poll, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, “I will have to go back to jail on June 2, but if the INDIA bloc forms the government [at the Centre] on June 4, I will come out on June 5.” Mr. Kejriwal made the comment during an interaction with party councillors, his first since being released from jail last week.

The AAP chief walked out of Tihar Jail on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case and shifted to Tihar Jail on April 1. The Capital will vote on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Speaking about his incarceration, Mr. Kejriwal said, “They (prison authorities) did not give me insulin for 15 days. I have been suffering from diabetes for 20 years and have been on insulin for the past 10 years.”

He added that he was monitored 24x7 through two CCTV cameras installed in his cell.

“They wanted to see what time I wake up, what time I go to bed, what time I eat food, and what time I go to the bathroom. These recordings were played in the offices of 13 officers. These people were continuously monitoring each and every thing I did,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal added that he was happy that AAP had stayed united as a family in his absence.

“We faced the crisis together and it brought the family members (AAP members) even closer. The purpose for which they had put me in jail completely backfired,” he said.

Urging the councillors to continue working hard, the AAP chief said, “The BJP is afraid of us because of our work. Don’t ever stop working. The primary job of the MCD in your area is cleanliness. Do not abandon it under any circumstance.”