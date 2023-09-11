HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Live

TDP State-wide bandh Live updates | Vizag sees poor response, party leaders kept under house arrest

Anakapalli SP K.V. Muralikrishna issued orders imposing Section 30 of the Police Act in view of the bandh call given by the TDP

September 11, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel deployed at the NTR circle in Vijayawada as a precautionary measure to handle the bandh call given by the TDP on Monday.

Police personnel deployed at the NTR circle in Vijayawada as a precautionary measure to handle the bandh call given by the TDP on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

After TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu was lodged in Jail on September 10, a State-wide bandh was called for by the party leaders. However, the call hardly evoked any response in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Police personnel kept a strict vigil at bus stations to prevent the TDP cadres from disrupting the movement of buses. TDP leaders were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody at different places in the city and district.

Meanwhile in Vijayawada, on learning about the judicial remand of Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP activists tried to reach the ACB Court in Vijayawada. However, police stopped them and took them into custody.

Also Read | Former Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu gets Cell No 7691 in Sneha Block in Rajamundry Central Prison

In Vizianagaram and Srikakulam inspite of deploying of heavy police force at the houses of important leaders, including former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, the leaders coordinated the bandh from early hours of Monday.

  • September 11, 2023 12:58
    JSP supports bandh call in Andhra Pradesh

    Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday stated that his party would extend its support to the State bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The State government was weakening all the systems in the State and taking anti-people decisions. The Opposition parties that are speaking in behalf of the people were being targeted. The government was slapping cases against the opposition leaders with a vendetta.

    The JSP would continue to protest the undemocratic acts of the government. The JSP cadres were asked to take part in the bandh in a peaceful manner, he added. Read more here.

  • September 11, 2023 12:52
    All-party meeting in Vijayawada on September 11 to extend solidarity to TDP chief Naidu

    Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday said that an all-party meeting was scheduled to be conducted in Vijayawada on September 11 to condemn the “illegal arrest” of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

    The leaders are also scheduled to meet Mr. Naidu after the meeting. Read more ​here​.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / strike / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.