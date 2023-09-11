TDP State-wide bandh Live updates | Vizag sees poor response, party leaders kept under house arrest

Anakapalli SP K.V. Muralikrishna issued orders imposing Section 30 of the Police Act in view of the bandh call given by the TDP

September 11, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

After TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu was lodged in Jail on September 10, a State-wide bandh was called for by the party leaders. However, the call hardly evoked any response in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Police personnel kept a strict vigil at bus stations to prevent the TDP cadres from disrupting the movement of buses. TDP leaders were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody at different places in the city and district.

Meanwhile in Vijayawada, on learning about the judicial remand of Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP activists tried to reach the ACB Court in Vijayawada. However, police stopped them and took them into custody.

In Vizianagaram and Srikakulam inspite of deploying of heavy police force at the houses of important leaders, including former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, the leaders coordinated the bandh from early hours of Monday.