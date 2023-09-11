HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

All-party meeting in Vijayawada on September 11 to extend solidarity to TDP chief Naidu

Andhra Pradesh has turned into a platform for vengeful politics, and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on taking revenge on his political opponents, alleges CPI leader Ramakrishna

September 11, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna. File photo

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday said that an all-party meeting was scheduled to be conducted in Vijayawada on September 11 to condemn the “illegal arrest” of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The leaders are also scheduled to meet Mr. Naidu after the meeting.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna said that Andhra Pradesh had turned into a platform for vengeful politics. He said that instead of providing administration, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on taking revenge on political opponents.

He questioned the AP CID to clarify as to why they had failed to summon Mr. Naidu in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation case in the last two years.

“The CID personnel have become the private army of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the CPI leader alleged, and said that all human rights activists and people’s fora should join hands to denounce the “anti-democratic measures” of the YSRCP government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.