JSP supports bandh call in Andhra Pradesh

September 11, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday stated that his party would extend its support to the State bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The State government was weakening all the systems in the State and taking anti-people decisions. The Opposition parties that are speaking in behalf of the people were being targeted. The government was slapping cases against the opposition leaders with a vendetta.

The JSP would continue to protest the undemocratic acts of the government. The JSP cadres were asked to take part in the bandh in a peaceful manner, he added.