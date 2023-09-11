TDP bandh evokes poor response as police place party leaders under house arrest

September 11, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The bandh call given by the TDP, in protest against the remand of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, evoked hardly any response in the city on Monday. Police personnel kept a strict vigil at bus stations to prevent the TDP cadres from disrupting the movement of buses.

Some educational institutions declared a holiday in advance, apparently, anticipating trouble on the streets. Private transport vehicles and autorickshaws plied as usual. TDP leaders were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody at different places in the city and district. They include: Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Gandi Babji, Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chirajeevi Rao, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the protest scheduled by the BJP OBC Morcha at the Gandhi statue near GVMC at 10:30 a.m. was called off in view of the bandh calI given by the TDP. It is being seen as a move by the BJP to distance itself from the bandh, being organised by the TDP.

Anakapalli SP K.V. Muralikrishna issued orders imposing Section 30 of the Police Act in view of the bandh call given by the TDP.